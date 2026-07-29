TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,470 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $296.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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