TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 11,697.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,973 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,438,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 417,790 shares of the company's stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 181,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIR. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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