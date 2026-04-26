TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,203 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Hasbro were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hasbro by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,579,000 after purchasing an additional 651,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 30.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,338,000 after purchasing an additional 697,836 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,546,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Mkm set a $120.00 price target on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $95.08 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. This trade represents a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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