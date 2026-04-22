TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Free Report) by 245.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,529 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.14% of Perimeter Solutions worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 219.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,635,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,060,551.28. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,750. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PRM stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perimeter Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRM

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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