TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,946 Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Group Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSI. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,843,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,216,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Group Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boyd Group Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGSI

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.1%

BGSI stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $793.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.73 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

Boyd Group Services Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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