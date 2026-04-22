TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 134,060 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 134,060 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after buying an additional 442,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,196,420,000 after buying an additional 274,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after buying an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.7%

STX opened at $559.90 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $428.10 and its 200-day moving average is $339.13. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $567.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $505.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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