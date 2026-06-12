Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,180 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Gilead Sciences News

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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