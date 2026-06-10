TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,016 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,113,599 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of TE Connectivity worth $274,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,896 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,122 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 69,205 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,093 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $210.62 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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