TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,516 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $48,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.58 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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