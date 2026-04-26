Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 156,414 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,240 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of Laureate Education worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Laureate Education by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 213,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 427,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 314,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.63.

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Laureate Education Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.56. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Laureate Education's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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