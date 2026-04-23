Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 41,872 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,706 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Chevron were worth $77,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.28 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $371.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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