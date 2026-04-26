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Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Buckle logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Buckle by 20.0% during Q4 to 165,207 shares (about 0.32% of the company), valued at approximately $8,825,000.
  • Insider selling has been significant recently — insiders sold 126,200 shares worth $6,517,932 in the last 90 days (including EVP sale of 30,000 shares and SVP sale of 16,200 shares), though insiders still own 39% of the stock.
  • Buckle beat Q expectations with EPS of $1.59 vs. $1.51 consensus and revenue up 5.2% to $399.14M, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 (annualized yield ~2.5%); consensus analyst rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a $53 target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Buckle.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,207 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of Buckle worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,573,729.98. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $887,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,573.60. The trade was a 35.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $6,517,932. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Buckle Trading Down 0.4%

BKE opened at $56.17 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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