Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,207 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of Buckle worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,573,729.98. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $887,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,573.60. The trade was a 35.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $6,517,932. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Buckle Trading Down 0.4%

BKE opened at $56.17 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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