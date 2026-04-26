Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,327 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company's stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts: Sign Up

Waste Connections News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Connections this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on WCN to $210 and moved to an "overweight" rating, implying substantial upside vs. current levels. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on WCN to $210 and moved to an "overweight" rating, implying substantial upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management expects roughly $100M of M&A revenue to close by end of Q2 or early Q3 and reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow guidance of $1.4B–$1.45B — supports the company’s cash-generation story and buyout/investment optionality. Article Title

Management expects roughly $100M of M&A revenue to close by end of Q2 or early Q3 and reaffirmed 2026 free cash flow guidance of $1.4B–$1.45B — supports the company’s cash-generation story and buyout/investment optionality. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings: WCN reported EPS of $1.23, beating consensus (~$1.19), reinforcing underlying profitability per-share despite cost/mix headwinds. Article Title

Q1 earnings: WCN reported EPS of $1.23, beating consensus (~$1.19), reinforcing underlying profitability per-share despite cost/mix headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share (record May 6, payable May 21); yield is modest (~0.8%) and unlikely to materially change investor stance. (Company announcement)

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share (record May 6, payable May 21); yield is modest (~0.8%) and unlikely to materially change investor stance. (Company announcement) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call and deep-dive coverage highlight pricing actions, AI initiatives and special-waste campaign results — strategic positives but with timing/scale uncertainty. Article Title Earnings Transcript

Earnings-call and deep-dive coverage highlight pricing actions, AI initiatives and special-waste campaign results — strategic positives but with timing/scale uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Net profit fell to US$219.3M in Q1 from US$241.5M a year ago and management discussed margin pressure — investors may be worried about near-term margin compression and revenue mix. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $197.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $165.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.90 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Connections, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Connections wasn't on the list.

While Waste Connections currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here