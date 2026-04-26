Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.41 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE JLL opened at $338.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.86 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.49 and its 200 day moving average is $320.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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