Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 22,860 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,077 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 591.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $431,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $621,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,291 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,726,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,931,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $379,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,601,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $154,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $86.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.34.

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Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report).

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