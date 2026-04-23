Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,401 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Oracle were worth $88,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.21. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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