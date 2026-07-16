Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 16,252 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,937 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474,259 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Polaris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Polaris's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's payout ratio is currently -34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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