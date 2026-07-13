Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 305,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,502 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company's stock.

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Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $31.85 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

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