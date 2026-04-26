Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,869 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.18% of Textron worth $27,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,256 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Textron Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $101.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Textron to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Report on TXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $749,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 742,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

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