Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 32,134 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 206.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Q2 worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 592.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Q2 stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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