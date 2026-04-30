Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 4,194 CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This trade represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,173 shares of company stock worth $905,981. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $286.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.45 and a 1 year high of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CSW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $328.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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