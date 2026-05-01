Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting LXP Industrial Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a pre-lease for a 1.2 million sq. ft. speculative development in Phoenix to a U.S. subsidiary of a global logistics company — 5‑year lease starting Dec. 1, 2026, initial cash rent $9.8M with 3.5% annual escalations; project cost ≈ $122M and an estimated development cash yield of ~8.0%, which boosts near‑term development returns and reduces leasing risk on a large asset. LXP Industrial Trust Leases 1.2 Million Square Foot Development Project in Phoenix

Signed a pre-lease for a 1.2 million sq. ft. speculative development in Phoenix to a U.S. subsidiary of a global logistics company — 5‑year lease starting Dec. 1, 2026, initial cash rent $9.8M with 3.5% annual escalations; project cost ≈ $122M and an estimated development cash yield of ~8.0%, which boosts near‑term development returns and reduces leasing risk on a large asset. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained full‑year 2026 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.22–$3.37, signaling confidence in underlying cash flow but leaving the midpoint roughly in line/slightly below some sell‑side expectations — this limits downside but also caps upside until execution is proven. LXP maintains 2026 adjusted FFO guidance

Management maintained full‑year 2026 adjusted FFO guidance of $3.22–$3.37, signaling confidence in underlying cash flow but leaving the midpoint roughly in line/slightly below some sell‑side expectations — this limits downside but also caps upside until execution is proven. Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q1 results showing $0.80 FFO/earnings and revenue of $85.95M (company materials/slides available); results were mixed year‑over‑year (revenue down ~3.3%) but management emphasized leasing growth and pipeline activity — the print provides context for guidance but didn’t dramatically change the outlook. LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Reported Q1 results showing $0.80 FFO/earnings and revenue of $85.95M (company materials/slides available); results were mixed year‑over‑year (revenue down ~3.3%) but management emphasized leasing growth and pipeline activity — the print provides context for guidance but didn’t dramatically change the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets/analysts flagged a slight miss on FFO versus certain consensus figures and flagged mixed metrics (Zacks noted a miss to its FFO and revenue estimates), which fuels caution that near‑term cash‑flow beats are not assured and could pressure the multiple if the company fails to convert development pipeline to income quickly. LXP Industrial (LXP) Misses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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