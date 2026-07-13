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Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its Caterpillar stake by 37.1% in the first quarter, selling 21,836 shares and ending with 37,044 shares valued at about $26.2 million.
  • Caterpillar reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $5.54 topping estimates and revenue of $17.41 billion, up 22.2% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.63 per share from $1.51, while analysts remain generally constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of about $970.81.
  • Interested in Caterpillar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,836 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $952.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $930.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.81.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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