Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 1,202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,259 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,862,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,819 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 771.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,421,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $137,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,705,579 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $385,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here