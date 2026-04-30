Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.19 Million Stake in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 21,617 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Cabot were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 598.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.11 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.62%.Cabot's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Cabot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBT

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

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