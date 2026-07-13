Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,711 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $159.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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