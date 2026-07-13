Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 488.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,034 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Target were worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 36,677 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $142.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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