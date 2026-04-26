Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $37.13 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $284.61 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.64. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $196.86 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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