Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $66.79 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,661 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 49,819 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $66,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $145.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $604.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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