Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $748,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,149 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Hayward were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,061,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 149.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Trending Headlines about Hayward

Here are the key news stories impacting Hayward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Hayward reported $0.13 EPS and $255.2M revenue (both above expectations), with revenue up ~11.5% YoY, signaling solid demand and margin performance. Article

Q1 results beat consensus — Hayward reported $0.13 EPS and $255.2M revenue (both above expectations), with revenue up ~11.5% YoY, signaling solid demand and margin performance. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 outlook — Management now sees adjusted EPS $0.84–$0.87 and net sales growth ~5%, which aligns with stronger aftermarket trends and supports current consensus (~$0.85). This guidance lift is a primary driver of the stock strength. Article

Raised FY2026 outlook — Management now sees adjusted EPS $0.84–$0.87 and net sales growth ~5%, which aligns with stronger aftermarket trends and supports current consensus (~$0.85). This guidance lift is a primary driver of the stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Aftermarket and price realization explain beat — A deep‑dive piece highlights aftermarket strength and successful price realization as the mechanics behind the better quarter and guidance raise, suggesting the upside is partially structural rather than one‑off. Article

Aftermarket and price realization explain beat — A deep‑dive piece highlights aftermarket strength and successful price realization as the mechanics behind the better quarter and guidance raise, suggesting the upside is partially structural rather than one‑off. Positive Sentiment: Management tone on the call was constructive — Earnings call/transcript and slide deck reiterate confidence in execution, margin progress and continued aftermarket demand; useful for gauging cadence of the FY26 plan. Article

Management tone on the call was constructive — Earnings call/transcript and slide deck reiterate confidence in execution, margin progress and continued aftermarket demand; useful for gauging cadence of the FY26 plan. Neutral Sentiment: Local Hayward (CA) headlines — Several stories about the Hayward Fault and other Bay Area developments are drawing attention to the name “Hayward,” but these items relate to the city and broader regional risk rather than the company’s pool‑equipment business; likely headline noise, not a fundamentals driver. Article

Local Hayward (CA) headlines — Several stories about the Hayward Fault and other Bay Area developments are drawing attention to the name “Hayward,” but these items relate to the city and broader regional risk rather than the company’s pool‑equipment business; likely headline noise, not a fundamentals driver. Neutral Sentiment: Other Hayward‑city news (tech and startup deals) — Coverage of companies opening factories or signing large local deals in Hayward, CA, may increase name recognition but have no material impact on Hayward Holdings’ financials. Article

Other Hayward‑city news (tech and startup deals) — Coverage of companies opening factories or signing large local deals in Hayward, CA, may increase name recognition but have no material impact on Hayward Holdings’ financials. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks cut Hayward from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which could temper short‑term momentum or investor enthusiasm despite the beat and guidance raise. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $824,078.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 748,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,774,534.20. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,577. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,167 shares of company stock worth $2,586,533. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Hayward Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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