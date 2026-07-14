Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $7.49 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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