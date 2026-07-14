Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,171 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 81,954 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in NIKE were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $46.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.3%

NKE stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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