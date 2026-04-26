Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 104,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,920 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.36% of Vipshop worth $32,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This is a boost from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vipshop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vipshop wasn't on the list.

While Vipshop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here