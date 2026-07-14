Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 167,000 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 1,739.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,599 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 83.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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