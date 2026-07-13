Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 36,534 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,376 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $126.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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