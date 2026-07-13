Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 37,800 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,177 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.34% of DaVita worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $49,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,493.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,706,000 after buying an additional 335,809 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after buying an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 2,905.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 220,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $232.51 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $239.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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