Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,214 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $569.20.

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Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $406.78 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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