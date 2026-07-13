Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $25,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total transaction of $13,057,795.98. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 626,185 shares of company stock valued at $139,810,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Cloudflare to $314 from $269 and kept a Buy rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. BTIG raises Cloudflare price target

BTIG Research raised its price target on Cloudflare to from $269 and kept a rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform with a $300 target, citing AI, agentic traffic, edge computing, and zero-trust security as key growth drivers. Scotiabank upgrades Cloudflare

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to with a target, citing AI, agentic traffic, edge computing, and zero-trust security as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Cloudflare as one of the cloud-computing names best positioned to benefit from AI-driven data-center growth in the second half of 2026. Cloudflare named as a top cloud computing stock

Multiple articles highlighted Cloudflare as one of the cloud-computing names best positioned to benefit from AI-driven data-center growth in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cloudflare’s deal with OpenAI and broader AI infrastructure buzz has added to optimism that the company can capture more AI-related traffic and demand. Cloudflare deal with OpenAI

Coverage around Cloudflare’s deal with OpenAI and broader AI infrastructure buzz has added to optimism that the company can capture more AI-related traffic and demand. Neutral Sentiment: Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares, but the transaction was done under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and is not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Carl Ledbetter sells Cloudflare shares

Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares, but the transaction was done under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and is not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Neutral Sentiment: Recent roundup pieces comparing Cloudflare with other content-delivery stocks did not appear to change the investment thesis materially, but they helped keep NET in the spotlight. Cloudflare versus content delivery peers

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NET opened at $268.46 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $280.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $231.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.84, a P/E/G ratio of 270.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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