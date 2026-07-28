Teca Partners LP Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Teca Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,426 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 18,022 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 8.1% of Teca Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teca Partners LP's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ROST opened at $243.35 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.37 and a 52-week high of $244.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $227.08 and its 200-day moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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