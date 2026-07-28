Teca Partners LP Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Teca Partners LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,939 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 10.8% of Teca Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teca Partners LP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE TMO opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $496.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.33. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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