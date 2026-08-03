TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 533.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,069 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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