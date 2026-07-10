TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 549.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.TechnipFMC's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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