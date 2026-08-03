TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,525 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 821,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $71.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.54%. TechnipFMC's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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