Teck Resources Ltd $TECK is Caxton Associates LLP's 10th Largest Position

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,756 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,258,170 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Caxton Associates LLP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Teck Resources worth $80,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 264.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,781,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,868 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,999,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,044,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,139,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of TECK stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $71.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Teck Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas cut Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Teck Resources from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teck Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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