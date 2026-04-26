Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,700.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teledyne Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations and management raised full-year guidance (FY26 EPS 23.85–24.15; Q2 EPS 5.70–5.80). Defense and imaging segments were cited for outperformance, supporting the outlook. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations and management raised full-year guidance (FY26 EPS 23.85–24.15; Q2 EPS 5.70–5.80). Defense and imaging segments were cited for outperformance, supporting the outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Two brokers raised price targets and kept buy ratings — Stifel to $750 and Needham to $735 — signaling analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Read More.

Two brokers raised price targets and kept buy ratings — Stifel to $750 and Needham to $735 — signaling analyst confidence in upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne expanded shareholder rights at its April annual meeting, a governance step that can be viewed positively by some investors. Read More.

Teledyne expanded shareholder rights at its April annual meeting, a governance step that can be viewed positively by some investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing institutional support for the company's growth story. Read More.

UBS reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing institutional support for the company's growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (described as "moderate buy"), reflecting mixed but generally positive analyst views overall. Read More.

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (described as "moderate buy"), reflecting mixed but generally positive analyst views overall. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces and deep-dive articles are framing TDY’s story around new targets and raised guidance, which helps investor visibility but adds competing analyst perspectives. Read More.

Several market pieces and deep-dive articles are framing TDY’s story around new targets and raised guidance, which helps investor visibility but adds competing analyst perspectives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target slightly to $614 but kept an "equal weight" rating — the target sits below the current share price, implying limited near-term upside from their view. This cautious stance likely contributed to downward pressure. Read More.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $649.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.89 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $646.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $693.71.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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