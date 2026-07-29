Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Stake Lessened by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 59,441 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $152,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $120,312,000 after acquiring an additional 94,679 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teleflex Trading Up 2.4%

Teleflex stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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