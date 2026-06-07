Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $185.49 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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