Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,900 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 126,110 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $151,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,843,166 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,800,353,000 after buying an additional 270,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,080,230 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,286,909,000 after buying an additional 659,573 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,782,556 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,751,073,000 after acquiring an additional 791,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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