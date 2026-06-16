Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 466.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 545,375 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $101,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,004,910 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels.

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also benefited from a broader risk-on move after bond yields fell on news of a peace deal tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping high-quality software names like NOW move higher.

ServiceNow also benefited from a broader risk-on move after bond yields fell on news of a peace deal tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, helping high-quality software names like NOW move higher. Positive Sentiment: IBM extended its ServiceNow partnership to help enterprises overcome data and legacy-system barriers to AI adoption, reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in enterprise AI workflows.

IBM extended its ServiceNow partnership to help enterprises overcome data and legacy-system barriers to AI adoption, reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s stock outperformed the market in the latest session, reflecting investor interest in the name, but the move was tied more to macro and sentiment factors than a new company-specific financial update.

ServiceNow’s stock outperformed the market in the latest session, reflecting investor interest in the name, but the move was tied more to macro and sentiment factors than a new company-specific financial update. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce suggests investors still see competition in cloud software, with some analysts favoring CRM on valuation and AI momentum.

Commentary comparing ServiceNow with Salesforce suggests investors still see competition in cloud software, with some analysts favoring CRM on valuation and AI momentum. Negative Sentiment: A report said a ServiceNow security breach exposed enterprise customer data, which could raise concerns about trust, cybersecurity controls, and potential reputational damage.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.1%

NOW stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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