Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 2,954,350 Shares of VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET - Free Report) by 988.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,954,350 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.21% of VNET Group worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 110.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,240 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,901 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 764,056 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 724,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,976 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VNET. Wall Street Zen upgraded VNET Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised VNET Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America set a $16.30 price target on VNET Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNET

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Lifeng Chen sold 83,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $126,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 334,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,587.64. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Shao sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 983,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,682,332.20. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 152,616 shares of company stock valued at $244,083 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $390.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $388.47 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc NASDAQ: VNET is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company's product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

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